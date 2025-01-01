Armie Hammer reveals he is 'turning down jobs' after career resurgence

Armie Hammer has revealed that he is "turning down jobs" following the revival of his career.

The actor, whose career was derailed by sexual abuse allegations in 2021, has revealed his career is starting to take off again.

Hammer returned to Hollywood last year to star in the western Frontier Crucible after being accused of sexual assault by several women with whom he'd had extramarital affairs. He maintained that the relationships were consensual and no charges were brought.

Amid the allegations, the Call Me By Your Name star was dropped by talent and media agency WME and saw his career come to a standstill.

However, during an appearance on the latest episode of the Your Mom's House podcast, the Rebecca actor revealed his career is starting to pick up again.

"The worm is turning, it takes time," Hammer told podcast hosts Christina Pazsitzy and Tom Segura.

"It's slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, 'Man, that guy got f**ked.' And that feels really good," he continued. "It's really encouraging."

The actor, who has three feature films and a potential TV show in the works, added that he is so busy that he is "turning jobs down".

"My dance card's getting pretty full," he revealed. "That first job that I turned down after four years of this s**t, I mean, it was the best feeling I've ever had."

Frontier Crucible, which also stars William H. Macy and Thomas Jane, is expected to be released in 2026.