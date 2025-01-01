Andrew Garfield and Michelle Yeoh among 2025 Golden Globe presenters

The 2025 Golden Globes presenters include Andrew Garfield and Michelle Yeoh.

On Thursday, the organisers of the Golden Globes announced the star-studded line-up of presenters for this year's edition of the awards show, which will take place on Sunday.

Among the 44 presenters are Garfield, Yeoh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Elton John, Dwayne Johnson, Kate Hudson, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis.

Other presenters include Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Catherine O'Hara, Michael Keaton, Auli?i Cravalho, Brandi Carlile, Rachel Brosnahan, Colin Farrell, Awkwafina, Colman Domingo, Édgar Ramírez, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Zoë Kravitz, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kathy Bates, Miles Teller, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Kerry Washington, Ke Huy Quan, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, and Vin Diesel.

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes will be hosted by stand-up comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, who will make history as the first woman to host the ceremony solo.

The nominations for this year's ceremony were announced in December, with the Spanish-language musical crime film Emilia Pérez dominating with 10 nods. The Brutalist followed closely behind with seven nominations.

Meanwhile, The Bear is the most nominated series this year with five nods, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shogun with four each.

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.