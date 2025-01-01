Meghan Markle unveils new Netflix lifestyle series

Meghan Markle has revealed that she has created a new lifestyle TV series that will air on Netflix.

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex will return to TV screens later this month with a new eight-part show where she will interview her famous friends and give fans tips on cooking, gardening and more - with husband Prince Harry also set to feature in the show.

Announcing With Love, Meghan via Instagram on Thursday, the Duchess said, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it."

The former Suits actress added, "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"

The show's official plot description reads, "This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

The new series will drop on the streaming service Netflix on Wednesday 15 January and will consist of eight 33-minute episodes.