Sean 'Diddy' Combs branded 'a monster' in bombshell documentary

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been branded "a monster" in an explosive new TV documentary.

The 55-year-old music mogul was arrested in New York last September and will stand trial in May this year to face charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution - to which he has pleaded not guilty.

A new documentary airing via Peacock, titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, features interviews with members of the musician's inner circle - including a former bodyguard, a childhood friend and more.

In a trailer for the documentary, Lisa Bloom, the attorney that is representing Dawn Richards in a civil case against Combs, is shown blasting him, "Sean Combs is a monster."

While an insider is shown claiming he witnessed the I'll Be Missing You singer entertaining underage women.

They said, "I've been with Sean for quite a while and I've captured a lot of moments. Anytime a studio or any rooms is (lit with red lighting), he's making love, sex."

They alleged, "Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage."

As well as the federal charges against him, Combs has also been accused by more than 100 individuals of abusing them - including allegations of involuntary drugging and sexual assault.

The musician has furiously denied all the charges and accusations made against him and has been held in a New York prison since his arrest over three months ago.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy will stream via Peacock on Tuesday 14 January.