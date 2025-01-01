Andrew Garfield denies casting for Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man is preparing for another MCU outing, but Andrew Garfield is staying tight-lipped about whether he'll return.

The two-times Oscar nominee denied recent reports that he's set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the upcoming fourth instalment after joining Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"I'm gonna disappoint you," Garfield told GQ UK of the rumoured casting. "Yeah, no. But I know no one's gonna trust anything I say from now on."

The interview comes after he had to outright deny his return to the Spidey suit for No Way Home, which brought all three live-action portrayals together.

Garfield, who starred in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel, has previously expressed interest in playing the role again after he was "left dangling" on getting his own third movie.

"For sure, I would 100 per cent come back if it was the right thing," he told Esquire in late 2024. "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I'm joyful in return."

In October, Sony added the Holland-led untitled fourth Spider-Man to the release calendar for 24 July 2026.