Billy Baldwin and wife Chynna Phillips move back in together

Chynna Phillips has revealed that husband Billy Baldwin is back under the same roof after previously admitting they were living apart due to an "allergy to one another".

"He's been an awesome roommate these past few weeks," the I Live For You singer shared.

"I don't know, there's been a shift. Maybe it's me, maybe it's him, maybe it's God - maybe it's a little bit of everything," she declared in a video published to YouTube.

"But, I feel like we're in a way, way better place. I'm so grateful."

The singer also confessed to having regrets about living separately in the first place.

"I am retracting that allergy comment and I am now saying that is probably a very foolish, very unwise, very destructive, stupid decision because that's not going to solve our problem with the allergy," Phillips said of her candid remarks from two months ago.

The mother of three went on to say that she and the actor - who have been married for 30 years - have been taking "allergy medication" to address their marital woes.

"That allergy medication is communication, being kind and gentle, being more tolerant and really seeking out ways to be kind and supportive and more playful," Phillips explained.

"He's getting better. He is literally laughing more, playing more and finding the humour in things."