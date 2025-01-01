Karen Gillan welcomes baby girl

Karen Gillan and husband Nick Kocher have welcomed a baby girl.

"Thank you for giving us Clementine," the Doctor Who alum captioned a series of photos of the pair with the newborn on Instagram.

Gillan, who was born and raised in Inverness, Scotland, has been married to Kocher since May 2022. This is the couple's first baby together.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has previously revealed that she met her life partner thanks to her "recommended friends list on Instagram", telling Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark in 2023 that it was the "algorithm" that brought the two together.

While Kocher didn't initially write back, Gillan ended up finding him on X and privately messaged him there.

"I DMed him on Twitter saying, 'Hi, your tweets are really funny. I'm Karen, by the way,' " she recalled. "It wasn't very interesting. I hadn't really read his tweets."

Gillan revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her latest film, The Life of Chuck, in September last year.

She is set to star in the Upcoming Let's Have Kids opposite Zoe Chao. Best friends Emma (Gillan) and Phoebe (Chao) decide to have babies at the same time, but their friendship is tested when only one of them gets pregnant.