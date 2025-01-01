Jennifer Aniston reveals she drinks bovine colostrum every morning

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she drinks a form of bovine colostrum every morning.

The 55-year-old star, who is known for her disciplined approach to health and exercise, has told how she starts her morning with a healthy - albeit unusual - drink.

"I drink ARMRA Colostrum first thing in the morning, with room temperature water and a whole lemon squeezed into it," she told People magazine.

The Friends actress added that in the "colder months," she adds extra ingredients to warm up the mixture.

"I'll steep a little teaspoon of ginger, which is good for your digestion and your immune system, and then I'll put a little drop of Manuka honey," Aniston says. "It's so delicious served hot."

ARMRA Colostrum is a powdered bovine colostrum supplement that's derived from grass-fed cows. Bovine colostrum is the milky fluid a cow secretes after giving birth. It's believed it may help improve immunity, fight germs and promote gut health.

When it comes to exercise, The Morning Show star has a partnership with Pvolve, a low-impact fitness program.

"You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body and have an incredible transformation," she said.

"In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others, and it's a really enjoyable workout that I don't feel intimidated by, that I don't dread. I get excited, because I also know that if I'm not feeling 100%, if I only have 20 minutes in me, that's all I do. It meets you where you're at, and I love that about it."