Armie Hammer 'well aware' his kids might 'hate him' after cannibalism scandal

Armie Hammer has told how he understands his kids might "hate him" after his cannibalism scandal.

The actor sparked controversy when he was accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. In 2021, a series of text messages were leaked where he referenced rape, violence and cannibalism.

Speaking on the Your Mom's House podcast, the actor reflected on how the claims have affected his daughter Harper, 10, and son Ford, seven, who he shares with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

"I also am well aware that my daughter and son are going to get to a certain point where they then do therapy, and then they go, 'I hate my dad, too.' And I'm, like, f**k. I'm trying here," he said.

Hammer, 38, has been in therapy since the accusations came to light.

"There are aspects of my behaviour that I think were coming from maybe not the healthiest place," he said. "Then, there were aspects of my behaviour that were just expressions of my own sexuality."

"So I had to sort of, like, comb through all of that and figure out what's coming from the right place, what's coming from a trauma place."

He admitted that a part of him wanted the cannibalism rumours to be revealed.

"I think somewhere deep down, subconsciously, I wanted to get caught," he said. "I so did not relate to the image of me that was out there in the public. Like, 'Look at them, they're like the Ralph Lauren family. They've got the perfect life, and the perfect house, and the perfect kids.'"

He continued, "I was like, 'I feel like a f**king alien.' I was 'liking' rope bondage pictures on my Twitter. It was like I was dog-whistling to it, if you will, and wanting to get caught. People would be like, 'I don't think he knows his Twitter likes are public.' I saw that and I was like, 'I know.'"

Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth filed for divorce in 2020. Their divorce was finalised in 2023..