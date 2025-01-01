Lily-Rose Depp reveals she was 'traumatised' by one of dad Johnny's movies: 'I got really upset'

Lily-Rose Depp has revealed she was 'traumatised' when her dad starred in Edward Scissorhands.

Johnny Depp had the lead role in the cult 1990 gothic fantasy movie when Lily-Rose was three. In the film, he was accused of a crime he didn't commit.

Now Lily-Rose has admitted that she hated the film.

"I was traumatised by it," she told Harpers Bazaar. "Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset."

The 25-year-old, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, is starring in a new adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, titled Nosferatu, alongside Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe.

Despite admitting it was "intimidating, daunting and an incredible privilege" to be on-set, she loved the experience.

"It's not just scary, it's gross, it's revolting. It's palpably effective," she said. "It's the most technical set I've ever been on. It was almost like going to film school."

The actress told how she really enjoyed the dark aspect of the film.

"I'm interested in the darker underbelly of things," she said. "As an actor, you hope that your role will be as meaty as can be, so you have as much to dive into as possible. The most exciting thing is getting to explore parts of myself. You get to hide behind all these beautiful artifices, the costumes, the story, but the place I'm drawing from is deeply personal."