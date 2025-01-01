Tom Holland reveals why he doesn't join Zendaya on the red carpet

Tom Holland has revealed why he doesn't make red carpet appearances with Zendaya.

The British actor confirmed he was dating his Spider-Man co-star in November 2021.

But while Tom and Zendaya are after spotted holding hands while running errands in the city, the pair don't tend to arrive at premieres together.

"Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us," he explained in an interview for the January/February 2025 issue of Men's Health magazine.

Tom went on to note that he finds it frustrating that he can no longer attend a play without attracting a swarm of enthusiastic fans.

"It's booked in advance, we sort it all out, we call ahead to the theatre and make sure we can get somewhere private," the 28-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom opened up about his decision to give up alcohol in January 2022.

While he was tempted to have a drink about a month after he started his sobriety journey and again while he was filming The Crowded Room in May 2022, he opted not to on the advice of his lawyer.

"(My lawyer) gave me a really poignant piece of advice that helped me get through everything, which was: 'You'll never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink,'" he added. "That piece of advice really rang true to me, because my problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far."

Tom launched his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero last October.