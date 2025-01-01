Lucy Hale marks three years of sobriety

Lucy Hale has celebrated achieving three years of sobriety.

In January 2024, the Pretty Little Liars actress announced she had given up drinking alcohol two years earlier after deciding that she was a "textbook binge drinker".

Taking to Instagram on 1 January, Lucy confirmed she hasn't had a drink for three years and acknowledged the inner strength she has found amid the journey.

"Damn. 3 years ago today, I began my journey in remembering who I am. Since then, I've experienced moments that can only be described as pure miracles and magic," she wrote in the caption. "I am deeply grateful every day - for the people who have been guiding lights, for a power greater than myself that loves me unconditionally, and for my own perseverance in not giving up."

Lucy went on to thank her 23 million followers for their ongoing support and urged others struggling with alcohol issues to reach out to medical professionals for help.

"To all of you who have supported my journey, I have felt your love and it means everything to me," the 35-year-old continued. "If you are struggling or walking a similar path, keep going. Just keep going. You are not alone and the world needs you."

In response to Lucy's candid post, a number of her celebrity followers congratulated her on the achievement.

"So proud of you," wrote Demi Lovato, who has also been open about her past struggles with addiction and sobriety.

Elsewhere, Rachel Bilson gushed, "Yes baby boo," and Lana Condor praised: "You're amazing!!!"