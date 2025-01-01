Laverne Cox steps down as red carpet reporter

Laverne Cox has stepped down as a red carpet reporter.

The actress has announced that she will no longer be reporting from the red carpet for E! after three years with the network.

Laverne has hosted E! News' red carpet coverage for the Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys, Grammys and other major Hollywood events since landing the gig in January 2022.

In a new Instagram post, the Orange Is the New Black star also revealed that she is starring in a new comedy series titled Clean Slate.

"With an incredible amount of gratitude I've decided not to return as host of #LiveFromE's red carpet coverage," the actress and LGBTQ+ activist began. "I'm so incredibly proud of the work we did over my three year tenure."

Laverne went on to thank staff at E! and its parent company NBCUniversal for their "incredible support".

She continued, "These moments are a reminder to me of what an incredible privilege it has been to talk to some of the world's greatest artists about their work, navigating the pressures of success, etc."

The star added that she is "so excited" about what the future holds and encouraged her fans to "continue to go with me on my evolving journey".

The Promising Young Woman actress concluded the post by noting that Clean Slate will premiere on Prime Video on 6 February.

The post also included a montage of clips of Laverne interviewing a number of A-list stars, including Steve Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Aniston and Colman Domingo, on the red carpet over the past three years.