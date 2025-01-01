Florence Pugh had to stop herself from crying while filming We Live in Time

Florence Pugh had to stop herself from crying while shooting every emotional scene in her new film We Live in Time.

The Little Women actress has admitted that the film, which follows a couple as they navigate a cancer diagnosis, was just as much of a tearjerker to her and Andrew Garfield on set as it is to the audience.

During an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, she shared that there were loads of scenes "that really hit (her) in the heart" during filming but she had to show restraint as her character Almut was emotionally resilient.

"There were certain things that would happen just because they were so emotional and we'd be having an emotional conversation within the scene and (director) John (Crowley) would come in and be like, 'No, no, no, Florence, you can't cry here,'" she recalled. "I'd be like, 'What?! This is heartbreaking!' And he was like, 'No, you're the pillar of the family. This is something that happens to him but not to you. And so then when you do actually break down, it's hopefully going to really hurt the soul.'"

The British actress revealed that she and Garfield formed such a close bond and were willing to go to such an emotional place that they felt a sense of "emptyness" when the shoot was over.

"The more and more intimate we got as performers, the more and more harder it was to let go of it and say goodbye to those scenes," she continued. "We allowed ourselves time to grieve those moments and say goodbye to those characters and it got harder and harder to finish those days."

Citing an example, Pugh shared that filming the big argument scene was a particularly emotional day as she felt her throat wanting to close every time "angry" Almut had to say something "horrible" to Garfield's character Tobias.

"When it was over, we were both crying and we were both just holding each other and crying," she shared.

We Live in Time is now in cinemas.