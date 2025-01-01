Denise Richards 'ruptured' her breast implants when filming reality show

Denise Richards has told how she "ruptured" both her breast implants when filming reality show, Special Forces.

The star filmed season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test last year - and not everything went to plan.

"I jumped off a bridge, too - and that's when I ruptured my (breast) implants - off of that thing," the 58-year-old said in an interview on sXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

She revealed the harness she was wearing during the jump caused the rupture.

"I still have to get them redone," she admitted. "I was supposed to a month ago but couldn't because we were filming, so yeah, no, I still have to get them redone."

The Wild Things actress told how her insurance won't foot the bill for the operation.

"I have to pay," she said. "I think we pretty much signed our life away doing that show... It's dangerous."

In a separate interview with People magazine, Denise confessed her daughters, Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 13, were upset when she agreed to join the show.

"They did not want me to do it. They were afraid I was going to get hurt or get killed, and they were actually really angry," she confessed. "It was the first time of all the times I've done different projects or travelled they were very upset with me."

Denise will compete on the show against other celebrities including Trista Sutter, Stephen Baldwin and Brody Jenner.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will air on 8 January on Fox.