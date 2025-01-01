Florence Pugh admits it's 'hard' and 'exhausting' being a young woman in Hollywood

Florence Pugh has told how "exhausting" it is being a young woman in Hollywood.

The Little Women actress, 29, has been in the industry for 11 years.

"It's very hard. It's exhausting as well. It's really, really tiring," she admitted on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast.

She added, "Young women in this industry have so much to fight for and to protect and to defend and then to shout about. It's really, really hard. It's an experience and it does make you claim yourself. It makes you have to figure yourself out."

Florence first became famous around the time of the Me Too movement, something that's meant she's always understood the importance of standing up for herself.

"The time that I came into the industry was Times Up and Me Too and navigating, understanding and learning from women as well was really important," she shared. "Now we're in a time which is definitely getting better for women but it doesn't mean that you don't constantly have to keep on fighting for things that you believe are correct."

The Midsommar actress confessed she feels very proud of her ability to stand up for herself.

"I've always been proud of the way that I defended myself whether that's on Instagram or in interviews," she said. "I've always been proud of the way that I'm not scared of speaking up for myself."

She admitted that above all, she's learnt to put her own emotions first. out

"Now I get to just look after myself, I look after my heart and that's where I am right now. I wouldn't have changed anything. I'm really proud of the things that I stood up for."