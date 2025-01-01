Paul Mescal reveals fib that got him the part in Normal People: 'I said I could drive and I could not drive'

Paul Mescal has revealed he fibbed to land his role in Normal People.

The actor starred in the TV show based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel in 2020.

Now he's admitted that he told producers he could drive in order to land the role of Connor - even when he couldn't.

"I said I could drive for Normal People, and I could not drive," he revealed in an interview with W magazine.

"We'd signed the paperwork, I'd gotten the part, and then I'd forgotten about doing my driver's license. So I ended up doing Normal People on a provisional license."

He added, "I could only drive the car if there was a fully licensed driver beside me."

The 28-year-old then joked that he does "all my own stunts," adding, "I did the best driving - and we have this on record - that anybody's ever done on-screen in Normal People."

Paul starred in the show with Daisy Edgar-Jones, 26, who he has formed a strong friendship with.

Soon after the show aired, Daisy gushed about their relationship and how she believes they'll remain friends forever.

"Paul is one of my lifetime best friends," she shared with Variety magazine. "He's an incredibly grounded person and I am too, I think, so it's nice to be able to have those touchstones and those people you can laugh about it with and be lighthearted with. We met when I was 20 and Paul was 22; I'm so excited to see where we'll be at 32, 42, and what life will bring us."