Heidi Klum to return as Project Runway host after eight years

Heidi Klum will return to host Project Runway after eight years away.

The German model hosted the hit TV franchise for 16 seasons, from 2004 to 2017.

During her time on the show, she was nominated for nine Emmy awards, before winning in 2013.

The reality show allows up-and-coming fashion designers to compete against each other to win a cash prize and a mentorship with a fashion body.

Heidi, now 51, co-hosted the show with Tim Gunn, who also left at the end of the 2017 season.

"After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honoured to host and help create," the model said in a statement at the time.

"I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers."

After Heidi left, Karlie Kloss took over hosting duties for two seasons, before previous Project Runway winner Christian Siriano - who now runs his own successful label - helmed the show.

It's believed season 21 of Project Runway will air later this year. The judges have not yet been announced.