James Gunn teases Batman’s future in DCU

James Gunn has teased DC is “going to do great things” with Batman.

The beloved superhero recently appeared in the studio head’s Max TV show ‘Creature Commandos’, and Gunn, 58, has now revealed the company has big plans for the Dark Knight in the DC Universe (DCU).

Commenting on Batman’s surprise appearance in ‘Creature Commandos’ during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, he said: “This is the DCU Batman. Listen, I gotta tell you, I just love Batman, I love him! I've loved him since I was a little kid.

“He's one of my favourite characters, I have gone on the record in the past when I was at Marvel saying, 'My favourite character is Batman, I love him.'

“We're going to do great things with him, he's the most popular superhero in the world and I can't wait for people to see more of him, along with Superman and together.”

The DCU Batman is due to debut on the big screen in ‘The Brave and the Bold’, which was recently reported to have been delayed.

However, Gunn insisted the upcoming movie - which is slated to be helmed by ‘The Flash’ director Andy Muschietti - was still on track to meet its unannounced release date.

Responding to a fan on social media, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ filmmaker said: “‘Brave and the Bold’ hasn’t been delayed so I’m not sure what you’re talking about.”

Fans of the Caped Crusader will next be able to see the hero in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman: Part II’ - the sequel to 2022’s ‘The Batman’ - though the movie was recently pushed back a year to October 2027.

After the delay was announced, Gunn defended the five-year gap between the original and the sequel, and said it was “fairly common” for there to be a long wait between instalments of blockbuster franchises.

He penned on Threads: “To be fair, a five-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. Seven years between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens’. 14 years between ‘Incredibles’.

“Seven years between the first two ‘Terminators’. 13 years between ‘Avatar’s. 36 years between ‘Top Gun’s. And, of course, six years between ‘Guardians Vol 2’ and ‘Vol 3’ (sic).”

Gunn added Reeves didn’t want to rush ‘The Batman: Part II’, and insisted the creative process on projects like the aforementioned blockbuster could take some time.

‘The Suicide Squad’ filmmaker explained: “Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write.

“Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films.

‘The Batman: Part II’ - which is not a part of the mainline DCU - will see the return of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Last month, Reeves revealed he was “finishing the script’ for the flick, and was expecting principal photography to begin this year.