Riley Keough doesn't get 'embarrassed' when performing

Riley Keough has insisted she doesn't get "embarrassed" when performing.

In an interview with Elle U.K., the actress shared that before playing a singer in the series Daisy Jones & the Six, she had no idea how well she could sing.

"I did not think I could sing at all, so the fact that I could get by was kind of, like, cool!" said the star, who is the granddaughter of music legend Elvis Presley.

Riley, 35, went on to explain that she has a lot of confidence when it comes to performing.

"I also have a real chip missing, which I think can be a benefit to me: I don't get embarrassed (with) performing, with creating art, with writing, because you're always changing," she said. "I feel very fluid with that part of myself."

The Under the Bridge star continued, "You're always going to do a sh**ty job at something; that doesn't dictate your entire existence."

Elsewhere in the interview, Riley insisted she is aware of her "privilege" coming from a famous family.

"I'm sure being Elvis's granddaughter has made it easier for me to get an agent, to have meetings and all this stuff, when I started out," she told the publication. "I know there's so much nepo-baby stuff at the moment (and) I certainly acknowledge that aspect of the privilege of coming where I come from. I'm not an idiot! I'm aware of privilege in an acute way."