Florence Pugh confident she will work with Andrew Garfield again

Florence Pugh wants to work with Andrew Garfield again with "every bone in (her) body".

The British actors first worked together on the new romance drama We Live in Time, in which they play a chef and a cereal executive who find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together.

By the end of the shoot, Pugh felt like she and Garfield had connected in a way she had never experienced before with a fellow actor - and she feels certain that another "amazing partnership" is on the cards.

"We truly felt held by each other, and I felt like my abilities were respected and given back in his abilities," she told Esquire. "When we finished the job, we both felt like, What an amazing partnership we have created and what an amazing thing to know that we will do it again."

While she acknowledged that there are no immediate plans for them to collaborate again, the Don't Worry Darling star said she hopes another project will happen "with every bone in (her) body".

Pugh and Garfield met for the first time on Zoom with director John Crowley before presenting an award together at the 2023 Oscars.

Reflecting on that experience, the Dune: Part Two star added, "(It was) surreal, knowing that in a few months' time you're going to hopefully have connected in such a special way, but currently you're strangers."

After their presenting stint, fans called for them to work together, and We Live in Time was officially announced the following week.

The romance drama is in U.K. cinemas now.