Aubrey Plaza listed to present at Golden Globes in wake of husband's sudden death

Aubrey Plaza was expected to present at the 2025 Golden Globes this weekend before her husband, Jeff Baena, unexpectedly died at age 47.

The Parks and Recreation actor was on the list of more than 30 presenters announced by the Golden Globes on Thursday.

Fellow performers tapped to hand out awards on Sunday night include Andrew Garfield, Colin Farrell, Demi Moore, Elton John, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Salma Hayek and Sharon Stone.

It has not been confirmed whether or not Plaza will still attend the show, which will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Baena died Friday after taking his own life, according to TMZ. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his Los Angeles-area home by an assistant.

The police responded to a call around 10:30am local time Friday and reportedly announced him dead at the scene.

"Death was determined for an approximately 47-year old male, no transport," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

An official cause of death has not been released.

The 2025 Golden Globes are taking place on 5 January from 8pm EST. This year's master of ceremonies is the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser.