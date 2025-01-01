Lily Allen found husband's profile on dating app

Lily Allen turned sleuth after suspecting her husband, David Harbour, of cheating.

She discovered the Stranger Things actor had a secret profile on the celebrity dating app Raya, as reported by The Mail on Sunday.

Pop star Allen reportedly played detective by joining the app herself and found her husband had already set up a dating profile. He was listed on the app as being active for at least a month.

The dating app, Raya, is so exclusive it accepts only around eight per cent of applicants. It has more than 10,000 members, with 100,000 on the waiting list.

Harbour's dating profile, found by the Mail, reads: "Visiting New York from Atlanta" and "Closet nerd that plays tough guys on your TV".

He lists his profile song as Houses Of The Holy by Led Zeppelin.

Harbour describes himself as living in Atlanta, Georgia, 800 miles from the family home in Brooklyn, New York.

The couple moved there when they wed in 2020, and Allen enrolled her children - Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11, from her first marriage to builder Sam Cooper - in local schools.

Harbour bought a house in Atlanta last year so he could be closer to the Stranger Things set.

Neither Allen nor Harbour have yet commented publicly on their reported split.