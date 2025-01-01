Marianne Jean-Baptiste wins Best Actress at NSFC Awards

The National Society of Film Critics has announced its winners.

On Saturday, the NSFC held its 59th voting meeting in New York, at which they awarded Nickel Boys the Best Film of 2024.

English actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste, best known for her role in the 1996 film Secrets & Lies - for which she earned nominations for the Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress - won the prestigious Best Actress award for her performance in the Mike Leigh drama, Hard Truths.

Other acting honours went to Colman Domingo, Kieran Culkin and Michele Austin.

The organisation also bestowed awards upon Sing Sing, Hard Truths and No Other Land.

See the National Society of Film Critics' highlight list of winners below.

Best Picture: Nickel Boys

Best Director: Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Best Actor: Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Actress: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Best Supporting Actress: Michele Austin, Hard Truths

Best Cinematography: Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Best Film Not in the English Language: All We Imagine as Light

Best Nonfiction Film: No Other Land