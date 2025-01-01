‘It’s a different fighting style’: Norman Reedus compares Ballerina action to The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus has teased ‘Ballerina’ will have a “different fighting style” to ‘The Walking Dead’.

The 55-year-old actor - who fronted AMC’s beloved drama series as Daryl Dixon - will be joining the ‘John Wick’ universe with its upcoming spin-off ‘Ballerina’, and has explained the film’s action sequences will differ greatly to those seen in ‘The Walking Dead’.

During an interview with Collider, Reedus said: “It’s a different fighting style, totally.

“‘The Walking Dead’s very sloppy, this is very choreographed and a lot of people put it together to make it safe and look spectacular.

“I’m pretty good with weapons after all this time, but it’s always a math problem, even on the TV show. Everything’s math. The fighting’s math. You show an arrow, bend out of frame, you come up without the arrow digitally, and you show another arrow. There’s a math there.”

‘Ballerina’ - which also stars Ana de Armas, Lorenza Izzo, Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick - follows Eve Macarro as she begins her training in the assassin tradition of the Ruska Roma.

Looking to the movie, Reedus revealed he leaned on his experience riding motorcycles for his action scenes.

He explained: “When I ride a motorcycle sometimes, when I’m on a trip, and I’m going around a corner, I’ll imagine how to lay down the bike just in case I have to lay it down last minute.

“There was a lot of that in that first scene. There’s a lot of sharp stuff I don’t want to put my hands on, steps being removed underneath my feet. There’s a lot of bang, bang, bang, bang.”

As well as Reedus, Ian McShane - who plays Winston New York Continental head in the ‘John Wick’ franchise - was also happy to get a fight scene with de Armas’ Eve in ‘Ballerina’, though was left “furious” when the scene was left on the cutting room floor.

The ‘Lovejoy’ star said: “We have a long scene together where she comes to visit me at the Continental and tries to fight …

“We don’t talk about that. I’m furious. They cut one of my fight scenes. But my scenes are dialogue fight scenes.”

While he is disappointed his fight scene was taken out of the final cut of ‘Ballerina’, McShane insisted there was still “a fight scene with dialogue” between Winston and Eve.

He continued: “We have a scene where you [de Armas] try to get information from me, and that’s like getting blood out of a stone, as we say, trying to get Winston to give anything away.

“So, in a sense, it’s a fight scene with dialogue, which you only accept after you know that I’m on your side.”

‘Ballerina’ - which is directed by Len Wiseman - is slated to hit cinemas in June 2025.