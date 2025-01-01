Phil Dunster 'firmly' rejected by James Bond bosses

Phil Dunster was "quite firmly" rejected from playing James Bond.

The 'Ted Lasso' actor - who is best known for playing striker Jamie Tartt in the Apple TV+ sporting comedy series - revealed his agent held discussions with franchise boss Barbara Broccoli to discuss the possibility of him succeeding Daniel Craig as the suave spy, but he was given a definite no.

According to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, Phil told a podcast: “There was a conversation one of my agents had but they quite firmly shut the door in their face.”

With movie bosses looking for the next person to play Ian Fleming's iconic fictional spy, Jennifer Salke - global head of Amazon MGM Studios - recently gave an update on the casting process

She's working closely with Eon Productions and producers Barbara and Michael G. Wilson to find the best way forward.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting.

"I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon and Barbara and Michael. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead."

Salke went on to insist Bond fans are being "patient" as the search continues but she doesn't want to leave too much of a gap between 007 films.

She added: "The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point."

A number of actors have been rumoured to be in the running to play Bond, including 'Godzilla' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson who was rumoured to have been handed a formal offer to take on the role.

Aaron even won the backing of former 007 Pierce Brosnan - who played Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002 - who insisted the 34-year-old movie star would be an excellent choice.

During an appearance on 'The Ray D’Arcy Show' on RTE Radio 1, Pierce said: "I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so."

Daniel played Bond for the fifth and final time in 2021's 'No Time To Die'.