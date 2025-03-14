Marisa Abela experienced 'career highlight' while filming Black Bag

Marisa Abela experienced "a career highlight" working with Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender on the thriller Black Bag.

After breaking out with her performance in the TV show Industry and her portrayal of Amy Winehouse in Back to Black, the British actress was cast in Steven Soderbergh's upcoming spy thriller alongside Blanchett and Fassbender.

Recalling the production in an interview with ELLE, Abela remembered finishing "a big scene" and being complimented by the movie stars.

"I went home that night and thought, 'That is maybe a career highlight,'" she gushed, before calling the entire shoot, "Hands down, one of the best professional experiences I've ever had."

The 28-year-old experienced a pinch-me moment when she met the acclaimed Australian actress and added, "She is so kind and, my God is that woman cool."

In the film, Fassbender and Blanchett play legendary intelligence agents George and Kathryn Woodhouse. When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test.

Soderbergh assembled a star-studded supporting cast for Black Bag, with Abela's co-stars also including Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris, Pierce Brosnan and Tom Burke. It is not yet known what characters they play.

The film, written by Jurassic Park's David Koepp, will be released in cinemas on 14 March 2025.

Abela's upcoming projects likely include the fourth season of Industry, for which she is expected to reprise her leading role as Yasmin Kara-Hanani.