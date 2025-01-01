RuPaul Drag Race star The Vivienne dead at 32

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star James Lee Williams, known professionally as The Vivienne, has died at the age of 32.

The cause of death is unknown.

Publicist Simon Jones confirmed the sad news of Williams' passing in a statement posted on Instagram this morning.

"It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne - has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.

"Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

Jones' statement concluded: "We please ask that James' family are given the time and privacy they need to process and grieve."

Williams first shot to fame in 2015 as the UK Drag Ambassador for the American series of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The British star was the winner of the first UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2019, and competed again in the All Stars series in 2022.

The performer was given the name The Vivienne because they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.

Williams had a successful career in TV and musical theatre, appearing on season 15 of Dancing on Ice and starring as The Wicked Witch of the West in London's West End.