Nicole Kidman honours her late mother at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Nicole Kidman gave an emotional speech honouring her late mother at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday.

The Hollywood superstar's mum, Janelle Ann Kidman, passed away in September aged 84, prompting Nicole to leave the Venice Film Festival prematurely.

Accepting the international star award in Palm Springs, the Cold Mountain actress, 57, said: "I had good love growing up and I'm in that place now. I went home over Christmas and I've lost both my parents. So I'm in that place of going, 'Huh, okay, this is different now.'

"But they've given me the resilience, they've given me the love, and they've given me the strength to keep moving forward," she added.

Nicole's dad, Antony Kidman, died in 2014 aged 75.

The Big Little Lies went on to confess that she's "still grieving" her mum.

"I wanna dedicate - because I didn't get to do it at the Venice Film Festival. I didn't get to do that because I arrived in Venice and she was gone," Nicole tearfully recalled, explaining that she had to ask her Babygirl director Halina Reijn to accept her award in Venice.

The Australian star went on to say in her speech: "Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom.' My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community.

"I'm sorry I'm crying. I didn't want to do that. But I feel my mom right now so this is for you, mama."

In an interview with The Observer, published Sunday, the Days of Thunder star also revealed that one of the last things her mum said to her was "Take care of yourself, Nicky" and that she would pass on her mother's "maternal love" to her own daughters.