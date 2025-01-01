Megyn Kelly slams Conclave: 'Shame on Ralph Fiennes'

Megyn Kelly has slammed Edward Berger's Conclave as a "disgusting anti-Catholic film".

The talk show and podcast host shared her criticism on X several hours before the 2025 Golden Globes, where Conclave is nominated for six awards, including Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Director and Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes.

The acclaimed drama stars Fiennes as a cardinal who uncovers secrets and scandals at the Vatican while organising a papal conclave to elect the next pope.

The film premiered at last year's Telluride Film Festival and has emerged as a surefire Oscar contender this awards season.

"Just made the huge mistake of watching the much-celebrated Conclave and it is the most disgusting anti-Catholic film I have seen in a long time," Kelly wrote to her 3.4 million followers.

"Shame on Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow for starring in it and shame on director Edward Berger (among others)."

Kelly took particular offense to the film's twist ending, which we won't spoil here.

"There are almost no redeeming characters in the movie - every cardinal is morally bankrupt/repulsive. I'm disgusted. They would never do this to Muslims, but Christians/Catholics are always fair game to mock/belittle/smear."

Fiennes is joined in Conclave by Tucci, Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini.