Nicole Kidman reveals role she'd be keen to revisit

Nicole Kidman has revealed the one role she would consider revisiting - and it is perhaps one of her more overlooked performances.

Kidman told The Guardian newspaper: "Actually the character I would love to go back to is the character in The Others, Grace. Because I feel like The Others gets overlooked and I loved that character."

The 2001 gothic horror directed by Alejandro Amenábar is set in 1945 on the island of Jersey. The Others sees Kidman's character desperate to protect her two young photosensitive children from the light, by fighting to keep the curtains closed at all times. As new staff infiltrate the house and she begins to experience new visions and sensations, Grace becomes more and more doubtful of her own mind, until the final twisting moment.

The film, made on a budget of $17 million (£14 million), went on to make $210 million (£169 million) at that year's box office.

Kidman is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her work in the erotic thriller Babygirl at tonight's Golden Globe Awards.

Her latest role, as a sexually awakened female CEO overwhelmed by lust for a junior colleague, has already earned her a Best Actress gong at the Venice International Film Festival.