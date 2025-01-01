Mike Rinder, Scientology whistleblower, dead at 69

Mike Rinder, a former top-ranking Scientology executive turned TV whistleblower, has died.

The Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath co-host was 69.

While no cause of death has been announced, Rinder was diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer in June 2023.

His wife, Christie King Collbran, posted the news of his passing on Instagram.

"Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband," she wrote. "I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you. Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder."

Rinder was born in Australia in 1955 and grew up as a Scientologist from early childhood. In 2007, he made headlines with a high-profile defection from the organisation, renouncing the Church and becoming one of its most outspoken detractors.

Prior to his departure, Rinder was the head of Scientology's Office of Special Affairs, as well as a member of its board of directors.

He was prominently featured in the 2015 HBO documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief. The following year, Remini and Rinder teamed on Scientology and the Aftermath, which ran for three seasons from 2016 to 2019.

Rinder was nominated for two Emmys for his work, winning one.