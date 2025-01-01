Nikki Glaser wins praise as first solo woman to host Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser is being feted for striking a just-right comedy balance at the Golden Globes.

Glaser, who said in various pre-show interviews that she'd been testing jokes and monologue material for weeks, proved that the work paid off.

Unlike last year's widely panned hosting performance from Jo Koy, Glaser's debut seemed to walk the right line.

By halfway through the 2025 ceremony, feedback on the internet was almost unanimous in its praise.

Comedian and TV presenter Jon Stewart tweeted, "Nikki Glaser is very very good at this," while writer Coleman Spilde said noted, "Nikki Glaser kind of absolutely annihilating her monologue. Incredible presence, perfect pacing, knows how to roast people and be tongue-in-cheek without being obnoxious and offensive. I fear the Golden Globes are officially back."

Glaser got off to a bang with her opening remarks: "Some of you may know me as a stand-up comedian and from my appearances on roasts but I am not here to roast you tonight. And how could I really? You're all so famous, so talented, so powerful, you could really do anything. Well, except tell the country who to vote for."

On streaming, she quipped: "If you're watching on CBS, hello. If you're watching on Paramount Plus, you have six days left to cancel your free trial."

Of her rumoured crush Glen Powell she joked: "What a year you've had. Oh, my God, Glen, you were in everything. Twisters, Hitman, my head when I'm having sex with my boyfriend."