The Brutalist and Emilia Perez win Best Films at Golden Globes 2025

The Brutalist and Emilia Perez have taken out line honours at the 82nd Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

The Brutalist saw off stiff competition in the Drama category from papal production Conclave and National Society of Film Critics pick Nickel Boys, while Emilia Perez came home ahead of fan favourite Wicked on the Musical/Comedy list.

In the drama performance categories, Adrien Brody won another gong for The Brutalist, and Fernanda Torres took the trophy for I'm Still Here, while Demi Moore scooped the honours for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

"I've been doing this for 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," Moore said of her win for The Substance.

Sebastian Stan took out the corresponding male award for the black comedy A Different Man.

Over in television, Shogun led the way. The show was named Best Television Series - Drama; Hiroyuki Sanada took out Best Male Actor; and his costars Tadanobu Asano and Anna Sawai also won for their supporting roles.

Comedy/musical prizes were headlined by Hacks which bagged Best TV series.

Jeremy Allen White built on his back-to-back Emmys, winning Best Male Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy for The Bear.

The Golden Globes were hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser - the first woman to do it solo - at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Here is the list of the night's winners.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emilia Pérez

Best Motion Picture, Drama: The Brutalist

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Supporting Female Actor, Film: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Television Series, Drama: Shogun

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Baby Reindeer

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Female Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best Female Supporting Actor, Television: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best Male Supporting Actor, Television: Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ali Wong, Single Lady

Best Director, Motion Picture: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Conclave, Peter Straughan

Best Motion Picture, Animated: Flow

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: El Mal, Emilia Pérez, music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Challengers

Best Picture, Non-English Language: Emilia Pérez

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Wicked