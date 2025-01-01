The Brutalist and Emilia Perez win Best Films at Golden Globes 2025

- NEWS
The Brutalist and Emilia Perez have taken out line honours at the 82nd Golden Globes in Los Angeles.
The Brutalist saw off stiff competition in the Drama category from papal production Conclave and National Society of Film Critics pick Nickel Boys, while Emilia Perez came home ahead of fan favourite Wicked on the Musical/Comedy list.
In the drama performance categories, Adrien Brody won another gong for The Brutalist, and Fernanda Torres took the trophy for I'm Still Here, while Demi Moore scooped the honours for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.
"I've been doing this for 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," Moore said of her win for The Substance.
Sebastian Stan took out the corresponding male award for the black comedy A Different Man.
Over in television, Shogun led the way. The show was named Best Television Series - Drama; Hiroyuki Sanada took out Best Male Actor; and his costars Tadanobu Asano and Anna Sawai also won for their supporting roles.
Comedy/musical prizes were headlined by Hacks which bagged Best TV series.
Jeremy Allen White built on his back-to-back Emmys, winning Best Male Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy for The Bear.
The Golden Globes were hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser - the first woman to do it solo - at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
Here is the list of the night's winners.
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emilia Pérez
Best Motion Picture, Drama: The Brutalist
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Demi Moore, The Substance
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best Supporting Female Actor, Film: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Television Series, Drama: Shogun
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Hacks
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Baby Reindeer
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by a Female Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best Female Supporting Actor, Television: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Best Male Supporting Actor, Television: Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ali Wong, Single Lady
Best Director, Motion Picture: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Conclave, Peter Straughan
Best Motion Picture, Animated: Flow
Best Original Song, Motion Picture: El Mal, Emilia Pérez, music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Challengers
Best Picture, Non-English Language: Emilia Pérez
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Wicked