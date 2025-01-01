Demi Moore delivers powerful speech after accepting first Golden Globe

Demi Moore has revealed she was at a "low point" in her career before landing a role in The Substance.

The actress won Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her performance in the Coralie Fargeat-directed body horror film at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, beating out Amy Adams, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zendaya, and Mikey Madison in the category.

Appearing stunned, Demi took to the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and insisted that she was "in shock" to finally be lauded with an individual award for her acting work.

"I really wasn't expecting that," she began. "I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor."

Previously, Demi was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performances in 1991's Ghost and 1997's If These Walls Could Talk.

"I'm just so humbled and so grateful," the 62-year-old continued. "Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a 'popcorn actress.' At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. I bought in and I believed that and that corroded me over time to the point where I thought a few years ago, that maybe this was it. Maybe I was complete, Maybe I've done what I was supposed to do."

But while Demi was at a "low point" a few years ago, that all changed when she read the "magical" script for The Substance.

The Hollywood icon went on to thank director Coralie and her co-star Margaret Qualley for their support.

"The universe told me that, 'You're not done.' I am so grateful to Coralie for trusting me to step in and play this woman. For Margaret (Qualley) for being the other half of me," she added, before offering viewers a final bit of wisdom. "I had a woman say to me, 'Just know, you will never be enough. But you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.' And so, today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me. For the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong, thank you so much."

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Zoë Saldaña won her first-ever Golden Globe for her role in Emilia Pe´rez.

After accepting the accolade for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture, the actress thanked her family, team and fellow nominees - Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones, Margaret Qualley, and Isabella Rossellini.

She also gushed over director Jacques Audiard.

"Thank you so much for trusting me to play Rita, you are just a character that I admire so much," she praised.