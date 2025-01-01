Kieran Culkin 'did a shot of tequila' with Mario Lopez before accepting Golden Globe

Kieran Culkin revealed he "did a shot of tequila" with Mario Lopez before accepting his prize at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

At the prizegiving held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the actor won Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture for his role in A Real Pain.

He was up against Yura Borisov, Edward Norton, Guy Pearce, Jeremy Strong, and Denzel Washington in the category.

To begin, Kieran shared with the crowd that he and his wife, Jazz Charton, had just knocked back a shot of strong alcohol with TV host Mario and joked that his "whole speech" was now "gone".

"Terrific, Kieran... you're doing fine. I love the Golden Globes. The first-ever acknowledgement I got as an actor was a Golden Globe nomination when I was basically a kid, and so that meant a lot," he said, referring to his nomination for the 2002 movie Igby Goes Down. "And now, it's like the best date-night that my wife and I ever have, so thanks Golden Globes people, you guys are nuts."

Elsewhere, Kieran thanked A Real Pain writer-director Jesse Eisenberg for his support.

"I'm here because Jesse Eisenberg wrote an incredible script," the 42-year-old continued. "He's a fantastic director and scene partner, so anybody that has an opportunity to work with him in any category, just leap at it."

To conclude, the former Succession star praised his wife for "putting up with what you call my mania".

"I'm working on it, I've got a therapist now - it's fine," he joked. "It's not fine, it's a lot of work. We'll see where that goes."

Meanwhile, Colin Farrell also gave an entertaining speech.

The Irish actor won Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role as Oswald "Oz" Cobb in the TV series, The Penguin.

Colin was up against the likes of Richard Gadd, Kevin Kline, Cooper Koch, and Andrew Scott, and Ewan McGregor in the category.

After accepting the accolade, the star joked that he had no one to thank but himself for spending three hours a day transforming into the villain.

"No one to thank on this one. I did it all by myself. A raw, paired away performance," he teased before crediting make-up artist Michael Marino and his "extraordinary" team. "All it took was three hours in the chair in the morning. I drank black coffee, listened to '80s music, and I became a canvas for that team's brilliance."

"I guess it's prosthetics for here on out," he laughed.