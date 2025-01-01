Filmmaker Brady Corbet pays tribute to Jeff Baena at 2025 Golden Globes

Filmmaker Brady Corbet offered a heartfelt tribute to late director Jeff Baena at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The late screenwriter-director, who was married to Aubrey Plaza, died by suicide on Friday. He was 47.

After accepting the prize for Best Director for The Brutalist during the ceremony on Sunday night, Corbet delivered an emotional speech.

"Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family," he concluded, before exiting the stage.

Before her husband passed away, Aubrey had been lined up to serve as a presenter at the awards show, which was held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, a number of the filmmaker's former colleagues and friends offered tributes on social media too.

"Sending you so much love," wrote Julia Fox, while Selma Blair commented, "No words can touch this painful time. Only love and strength and support from everyone. I am so sorry."

In addition, his frequent collaborator Alison Brie - who starred in his 2020 film Horse Girl - shared a string of photos of the pair via Instagram.

"Rest in peace, my friend," she wrote.

Elsewhere, his Joshy lead actor Adam Pally described Jeff as a "sweet Jewish boy from Miami".

"My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house or in his orbit," the actor shared.

And Molly Shannon, who worked with Jeff on several projects including 2014's Life After Beth, simply posted a broken heart emoji.

Jeff and Aubrey wed in 2020 after dating for a decade.