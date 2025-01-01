Mindy Kaling teases appearance on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's upcoming show

Mindy Kaling has revealed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's cooking "blew (hers) out of the water" while filming the show With Love, Meghan.

The Mindy Project actress appears as a special guest in the royal's upcoming lifestyle docuseries, which premieres on Netflix later this month.

Speaking to Deadline on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, Kaling revealed how her appearance came about.

"I was just in my maternity leave and Meghan texted me and said, 'Hey do you want to come be in my show and come to Montecito and have me cook for you?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that sounds perfect, I would love to do that,'" she shared.

In the trailer for the show, Meghan presents Mindy with food and the Ocean's 8 star says, "What?! This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life."

Opening up about the food they ate, the mother of three continued, "Well I think of myself as kind of an OK cook, but she unsurprisingly blew me out of the water. The thing about her recipes and being there was that it was just really accessible. She has a garden from scratch which I could never do, and chickens. They would probably all die if I tried to take care of chickens."

Kaling noted that her friend's husband, Prince Harry, was at their home in Montecito, California during filming but he didn't cook for her.

She then added, "But I hear he's actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen."

Set to premiere on 15 January, With Love, Meghan is an eight-episode series which "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming".

In addition to Kaling, special guests include chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters and Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.