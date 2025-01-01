Zendaya sparks engagement rumours at Golden Globes

Zendaya has sparked speculation that she's engaged to Tom Holland.

The Challengers actress hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday wearing a custom burnt orange satin dress by Louis Vuitton and matching pointy heels as well as a set of Bulgari jewellery.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the non-Bulgari piece on the ring finger of her left hand and started wondering if she was engaged to marry her boyfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star.

Zendaya and Holland, both 28, have yet to comment on the speculation.

They met on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and have been in a relationship since 2021.

The British actor did not join her on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. He recently explained to Men's Health why he doesn't accompany Zendaya to premieres and award shows unless it's for a joint project.

"Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us," he said.

Zendaya attended the Golden Globes as a nominee for leading actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in Challengers. However, she lost out to Demi Moore for The Substance.

The actors have already lined up their next movie collaboration; they are set to star in Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey alongside Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o. The film will be released in July 2026.