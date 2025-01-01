Wicked star Cynthia Erivo ‘gutted’ intimate Elphaba and Boq scene was cut

Cynthia Erivo was “gutted” an intimate scene with Elphaba and Boq was cut from ‘Wicked’.

The sequence would have seen Elphaba (Erivo) discuss Boq’s (Ethan Slater) forced relationship with her younger sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode) - who is only with her to impress his true love Glinda (Ariana Grande) - and the 37-year-old actress has admitted she was left disappointed when she found the moment was missing from the final version of the blockbuster.

Speaking with Variety, Erivo said: “I love that scene so much, so I was gutted when it was not there.”

Her co-star Grande added the scene had “one of [her] favourite lines” in the film when Boq admits his true feelings about Glinda to Elphaba.

She said: “I love the train station scene with Boq and Elphaba. That’s one of my favourite lines.

“The first time I read the script, that line Boq says, ‘Sorry, I misunderstood. I thought we were being honest,’ me and my acting coach, Nancy Banks, put so many hearts around because we were like, ‘That’s the best line in the whole movie.’

“I think that scene has a lot of magnificent work in it, so I miss that.”

Another sequence Erivo was disappointed to find wasn’t in the final cut of ‘Wicked’ was her final conversation between her father Governor Thropp (Andy Nyman) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), though is glad fans would be able to see the incomplete scene in the flick’s home release.

She said: “I loved that moment because it felt like people were holding her up. Those are the three scenes that I hate that they’re gone, but they’re there now, so you can see them."

‘Wicked’ - which also stars Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage - follows Elphaba and Glinda as they try to find their place at Shiz University, only for their friendship to be put in jeopardy once the Wizard of Oz forces the pair's paths to diverge.

Recently, director Jon M. Chu revealed he demanded Grande prove she could “overcome” her pop star image before casting her as the ‘Good Witch’.

The filmmaker explained to Deadline: “[She] had to overcome the Ariana Grande image in order to do it. And I know how hard it is.

“I’ve seen actors who do their first lead in a movie, and that’s not easy. That also takes skills and that takes actual craftsmanship. That experience can happen.”

While her audition process was a challenge, the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director added Grande ultimately won the role of Glinda after demonstrating she “understood the nuance of the character”.

He said: “Every time she came in, Ari was the most interesting person. She was funny, she was emotional. But more than that she understood the nuance of this character in a way that felt so real it wasn’t a performative version of it.

“And by the end it was like, if the audience feels like this is a discovery, they’re going to see things they’ve never seen in Ariana Grande before."