Jodie Foster at the 'most contented moment' of her career

Jodie Foster has revealed she is at the "most contented moment" of her career.

At the 2025 Golden Globes, the actress and filmmaker picked up the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as police chief Liz Danvers in crime drama True Detective: Night Country.

The award marks Jodie's tenth Golden Globe nomination and fifth win.

Speaking in the press room, the 62-year-old reflected on being in the "golden age" of her life, saying, "It is really, you pay attention as a golden age for people, right?"

"Because something, at least for women, I think something happens," the star continued. "There's an organism that gets released into the bloodstream."

Jodie went on to explain that she feels more comfortable with herself as she gets older.

"I'm not a doctor, so don't follow me on that one, but it just feels like there's a hormone that happens, or suddenly you go, 'Oh, I don't really care about things anymore," she said. "I'm not going to compete for myself.'"

The Silence of the Lambs star added she is "excited" about what her future holds.

"I'm excited about what's left of my life and who I've become that I can bring to the table," she shared. "So for me, this is the most contented moment in my career, and I never would've known that. I just never would've known that. But something happened the day I turned 60."