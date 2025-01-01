Zendaya addresses Tom Holland engagement speculation

Zendaya gave a coy response when a reporter asked if she was engaged to Tom Holland at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The Euphoria actress sparked speculation she was engaged to her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star when she walked the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger.

The 28-year-old was directly asked about a possible engagement by a reporter from the Los Angeles Times inside the ballroom - and her reaction was rather telling.

"As Zendaya exited the ballroom, a recently engaged Times reporter held up her left ring finger and pointed at it," Amy Kaufman wrote in the publication's Globes live blog. "The actor responded by flashing her own bling on her left hand, doing a sort of jazz-fingers motion. "'Are you engaged?' The Times asked. She kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously. Judge for yourselves, dear readers."

The Challengers star, who was nominated that evening, wore a custom burnt orange satin dress by Louis Vuitton and matching pointy heels as well as a set of Bulgari jewellery. The diamond ring in question was not mentioned in the brand's press release.

Zendaya met the British actor on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and they have been romantically involved since 2021.

They keep their relationship relatively low-key and don't attend each other's red-carpet events.

Holland recently explained to Men's Health why he doesn't accompany Zendaya to premieres and award shows unless it's for a joint project.

"Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us," he said.