RuPaul breaks silence on death of Drag Race star The Vivienne

RuPaul has broken his silence over the death of Drag Race star The Vivienne.

The entertainment world was stunned on Sunday when it was revealed that James Lee Williams, best known by their drag alter ego, The Vivienne, had passed away at the age of 32.

Taking to social media on Monday, 64-year-old TV star RuPaul shared a photograph of Williams alongside a touching tribute.

The Drag Race judge typed, "With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne - an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being."

Williams won the very first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 and went on to appear on season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2022.

The performer's death was announced in a statement shared by publicist Simon Jones on Sunday evening.

The statement announced, "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."

On Monday, a Cheshire Police spokesperson said in a public statement, "Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner."