Pamela Anderson opens up about being 'underestimated'

Pamela Anderson has candidly shared her disappointment over being "underestimated" in Hollywood.

The 57-year-old Canadian actress has been in the spotlight since her breakout role as C.J. Parker on Baywatch in the early 1990s - but her career stalled after she hung up her red swimsuit.

This year, she has been on the awards path due to her powerful performance in the drama The Last Showgirl - for which she was nominated for the Best Actress Golden Globe Award.

Opening up to W Magazine, the star explained that she is glad to finally be gaining recognition, admitting her acting skills have "been underestimated and not really given a chance."

Reflecting on her career, she said, "I feel like this is just the beginning... I have a lot more to give. I'm capable of much more than I ever believed I could do in my past."

The Best Actress gong went to Fernanda Torres for her role as Eunice Paiva in the political biographical drama I'm Still Here.

During the same W Magazine interview, four-times divorced Anderson revealed she was devastated when she met Michael Jackson - and he didn't ask her to marry him.

Asked who her childhood crush was, she declared, "Michael Jackson. I thought he would want to marry me. Then I met him, and he didn't ask me to marry him! I was really disappointed."