Ariana Grande confronts speculation about Botox and fillers

Ariana Grande has hit back at speculation she has been using Botox and fillers to boost her appearance.

The 31-year-old chart-topping star has been something of an open book about undergoing procedures in the past - but had previously insisted she had given it up.

However, she raised eyebrows when she appeared on stage at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Friday to accept the Rising Star Awards.

The Side To Side singer quipped during her speech, "I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words 'rising star' again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after her win, the singer urgently denied that she was using such products after reigniting speculation about her appearance.

She insisted, "Oh my gosh, my joke. My bit... I'm still clean, I'm still clean... But when I start going again, I'll let you know."

The singer and actress went on to say that she feels she has a duty to be honest about her looks due to the fact she is the founder of a make-up brand.

She said, "I mean it. I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder, as the founder of R.E.M. Beauty - I think it's important to have transparency."

And she added, "I love (fillers), I support it. But I am still four years clean."