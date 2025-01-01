Aubrey Plaza issues statement on husband's death

Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence on the tragic death of her husband Jeff Baena, three days after his passing.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," she, along with his family, said in a statement.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

The film director and writer died by suicide on 3 January, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. He was 47.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that authorities had responded to a call near Baena's residence on Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full report from the medical examiner's office will not be available until the case is closed.

Director Baena and actor Plaza had been together for 14 years, meeting in 2011 before tying the knot in 2020.

"A lot of things happened during COVID for me. Yes, we got married. Big deal," Plaza recalled during a December 2021 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We got a little bored one night. We got married and I'll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That's real, look it up."

For the most part, Plaza and Baena kept their relationship out of the public gaze save for their professional collaborations on Life After Death, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.