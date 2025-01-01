Demi Moore didn't snub Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes, insists daughter Tallulah

Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis has hit out at speculation that her mum snubbed Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes.

The rumour that the two women didn't like each other was started after Demi won the Best Actress award for her movie, The Substance, at the Golden Globes on Monday.

A short video clip showed Demi, 62, hugging Elle Fanning before chatting to Timothée Chalamet at a table. The video then appeared to show Demi skipping over Timothée's date, Kylie, who was sitting next to him.

Now, Tallulah has taken to social media to shut down any speculation about a feud.

"NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD - we spent new years with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do," the 30-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She continued, "This angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers. There was (no) snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

Tallulah also praised her mum as her "greatest teacher," writing about the moment her mum's win was announced.

"The genuine shock makes me tear up. You are so worthy. The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride."

In another post, she gushed, "My absolute muse, my queen, the joy I see in your face lights a thousand bulbs."