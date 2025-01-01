Hugh Grant jokes he won't let his wife watch one of his movies: 'I've forbidden her'

Hugh Grant has joked about how he won't let his wife watch his movie, Nine Months.

The actor starred in the 1995 film with Julianne Moore, but has now admitted he isn't proud of his part in the movie.

"Let me stress, everyone involved with that film, with the exception of me, was brilliant and talented," the 64-year-old said in an interview with Variety. "It was just me that let it down."

He continued, "My wife (Anna Eberstein) wants to watch it, but I've forbidden her. I've put parental controls on the screen so that you can't get it."

The movie was Hugh's first lead role in a US production. He played the boyfriend of Julianne Moore, and their relationship hits a rough patch when they discover she's pregnant. The film also starred Robin Williams and Jeff Goldblum.

In the interview, the Bridget Jones star spoke about how he's come to understand that romantic comedies are "hard" and why some work and some don't.

"I really appreciate the good ones I did," he said, referring to movies including Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Bridget Jones' Diary. "The Richard Curtis ones are really about pain. That's what makes them sustain and not float away like a piece of fluff."

In recent years the star has chosen darker roles. He is receiving awards buzz for his part in new movie Heretic, where he plays a villainous recluse.

"Good guys are difficult," he explained. "They're difficult to keep from being boring. I think almost any actor prefers being the damaged, bad guy. It's much more interesting."