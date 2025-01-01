Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster confirm relationship

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have been seen in public, holding hands.

The move follows months of speculation that the couple are an item.

In photos obtained by People magazine, Hugh, 56, and Sutton, 49, were seen walking along, holding hands after a dinner date in Santa Monica.

The couple starred in Broadway show The Music Man together in 2022.

In September 2023, Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness released a joint statement confirming they were divorcing.

In October 2024, Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin.

Hugh was seen watching Sutton on stage in Once Upon a Mattress in Los Angeles' on Saturday.

In June 2024, Sutton told People that Hugh was "one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible costar."

She told Seth Meyers, "The show is so joyful, and I'm having the time of my life playing opposite this guy."

Hugh gushed over his co-star, saying, "This is a six-time Tony nominee, two-time winner. Like, I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie when you were like 4 years old. But I've watched everything she's done. It's amazing."