Jocelyn Wildenstein to be cremated and laid to rest in Kenya

Jocelyn Wildenstein is to be cremated in the wake of her death on New Year's Eve.

Wildenstein's longtime partner, Lloyd Klein, told TMZ that she'll be cremated, with her remains transported to a ranch in Kenya following an intimate funeral in Paris.

According to the outlet, the ranch is the site of her father's grave and where her mother's ashes are located.

The ranch is reported to be located in the Ol Jogi Wildlife Conservancy, set on a rocky mount overlooking the vast Laikipia Plateau, in the shadow of Mt Kenya. Klein has said that she loved Kenya, and it is a fitting resting place.

The Swiss socialite, who gained notoriety - and the nickname Catwoman - for her extreme plastic surgery that made her resemble a cat - died peacefully in her sleep while staying in Paris on 31 December 2024. She was 84 years old.

Days earlier, Klein had revealed to People magazine that Wildenstein had battled phlebitis, which is inflammation of the veins near the skin due to blood clots, and that is thought to have contributed to her death.

Wildenstein was known for her marriage to billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein. The two wed in 1978 and divorced in 1999. She reportedly won $2.5 billion in the divorce, and moved on with Klein in 2003.